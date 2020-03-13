Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $242.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.