Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New Price Target at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

ULTA stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.46. 1,306,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

