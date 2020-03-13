UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.30) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

