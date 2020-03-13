UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Prudential to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 871.98 ($11.47) on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,374.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,398.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

