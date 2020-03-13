UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.79 ($79.99).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €46.30 ($53.84) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. Krones has a 52-week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52-week high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

