UBS Group Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $37.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.
LUV stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $38.82. 154,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,020. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 63.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
