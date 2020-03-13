UBS Group Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $37.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $38.82. 154,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,020. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 63.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 188.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.