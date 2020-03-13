UBS Group Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $37.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $62.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 297,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after buying an additional 915,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

