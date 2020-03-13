UBS Group Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALK. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.
Shares of ALK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.42. 42,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,265. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
