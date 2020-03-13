UBS Group Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALK. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.42. 42,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,265. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

