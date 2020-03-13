UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.63 ($29.80).

Shares of UN01 opened at €22.43 ($26.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. Uniper has a twelve month low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a twelve month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

