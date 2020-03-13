Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 1,858,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,379,836. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

