Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00.

UBER traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 1,858,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,379,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

