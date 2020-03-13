U Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $318,880.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, HADAX, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

