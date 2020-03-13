Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.12) on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.74.
About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd
