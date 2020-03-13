Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.12) on Friday. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.74.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

