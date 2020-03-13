TurtleCoin Trading 50.4% Lower This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $613,498.43 and approximately $382,180.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 67,916,098,232 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

