Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $411,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,186. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 657,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 346,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

