Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NYSE TSE opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $644.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Henri Steinmetz acquired 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Trinseo by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.