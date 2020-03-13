Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
NYSE TSE opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $644.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
In related news, Director Henri Steinmetz acquired 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Insiders acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Trinseo by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.