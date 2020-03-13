Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) CEO Buys $73,800.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,322,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

