Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.
Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.64.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.
In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
