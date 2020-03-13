Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

