Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.13.

TSE TCW opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

