Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Tribune Publishing worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

TPCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,612. Tribune Publishing Co has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

