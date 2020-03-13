Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

TRV stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2,101.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 75,039 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,599,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,598,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

