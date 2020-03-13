TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 175,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $60,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

