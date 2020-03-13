Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,046% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 1,783,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Store Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

