Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Tp Icap to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 11.25 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.