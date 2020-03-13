Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Up 49.8% in February

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

