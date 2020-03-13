Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.04.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$8.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$22.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,625,237 shares in the company, valued at C$153,827,931.19. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,941.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

