Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.85. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.18.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.97 and a 12-month high of C$77.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

