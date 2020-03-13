Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.90.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$51.84 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.97 and a 12 month high of C$77.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

