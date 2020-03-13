Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,750,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,146,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

