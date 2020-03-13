Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TTC opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Toro has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toro by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

