TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Achieves $622,347.99

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and BiteBTC. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $622,347.99 and approximately $1.41 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00032392 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00099181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.62 or 1.01088670 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00075302 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000474 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,971,933 coins and its circulating supply is 16,766,707 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

