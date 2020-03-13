Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0416 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84.

