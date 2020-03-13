Timothy Plan International ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $18.69 on Friday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.