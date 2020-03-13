Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $31.57 on Friday. Timken has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

