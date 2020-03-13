ThyssenKrupp’s (TKA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.26 ($14.26).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.94 ($5.74) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.66.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

