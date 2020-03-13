Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Update

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE TPRE opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Also, Director Sid Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. 9.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

