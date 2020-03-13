TheStreet Lowers American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.