The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.95% of The Hackett Group worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $425.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

