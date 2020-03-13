The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after buying an additional 593,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

KO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $47.37. 4,323,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,768,916. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

