Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

