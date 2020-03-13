Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.09.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53. The company has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.29.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

