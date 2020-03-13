Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of TS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $11,320,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

