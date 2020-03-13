TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE TU opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

TELUS’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

