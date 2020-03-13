Telsey Advisory Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $100.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

