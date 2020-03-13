Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TCM stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. Telit Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.15.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

