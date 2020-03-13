Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
TCM stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. Telit Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.15.
Telit Communications Company Profile
Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.