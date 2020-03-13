Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156,595 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson worth $270,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 90.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.83 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

