Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.49. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

