TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.