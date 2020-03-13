TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 755,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCP. TheStreet raised TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

