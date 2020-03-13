Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tata Motors by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after buying an additional 351,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $13,173,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $9,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTM. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.83. Tata Motors has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

